1,800 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE stock opened at $155.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.87. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $159.59.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.90.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.