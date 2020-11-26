226 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 2,523,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 279.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 864,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,983. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -822.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.26.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

