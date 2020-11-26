28,581 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after purchasing an additional 710,792 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,734,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 662,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 633,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $368,812. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

