3,026 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,026 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,441,000 after buying an additional 998,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,024,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sunrun by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after purchasing an additional 430,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2,113.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 380,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,345,018.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at $173,190,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $107,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,681,349 shares of company stock worth $555,477,448. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,790.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

