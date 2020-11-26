334 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 58.3% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 19.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NVS opened at $89.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.14. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

