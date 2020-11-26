400 Shares in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $116.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.68.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

