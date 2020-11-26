4,201 Shares in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $64.98.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.30 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

