4,201 Shares in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000.
Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $64.98.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.
IAA Profile
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
