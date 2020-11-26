8,188 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $17,837,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 80.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $1,224,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,147,810.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,391 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.06.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $275.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.40 and a 200-day moving average of $195.77. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $317.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

