9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 461,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,070.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a gastrointestinal platform company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 analogue for SBS; Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease; and NM-003, a long-acting GLP-2 analogue, which is under orphan indication selection.

