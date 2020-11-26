AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.40 Per Share

AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.79. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) stock opened at GBX 1,855 ($24.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AB Dynamics plc has a 12 month low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,821 ($36.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,081.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,831.74. The stock has a market cap of $427.26 million and a PE ratio of 73.05.

About AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers driving robots and ADAS test products, including its guided soft target and LaunchPad that use synchro and ground traffic control software.

