AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.40 Per Share

AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.79. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) stock opened at GBX 1,855 ($24.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AB Dynamics plc has a 12 month low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,821 ($36.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,081.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,831.74. The stock has a market cap of $427.26 million and a PE ratio of 73.05.
