Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Director Plc Accenture Sells 480,000 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Plc Accenture also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accenture alerts:

On Friday, November 13th, Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $249.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.49. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $250.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.