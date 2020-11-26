Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) (TSE:ASP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) (TSE:ASP) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 7900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,200.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.