Adam Christopher Ellis Sells 5,000 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,340 shares in the company, valued at $732,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Christopher Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zumiez alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $38.39.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.