Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $20,325.76 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 416 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $20,325.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $308,667.76.

On Monday, October 19th, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $21,371.25.

On Thursday, October 1st, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $328,867.47.

On Monday, September 21st, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $18,977.67.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $279,642.30.

ADPT stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

