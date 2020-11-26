Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives $9.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

AGRX has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $243.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.42. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Equities research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 948,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 826,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $676,000. Institutional investors own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

