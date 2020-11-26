Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $120.00 at SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on A. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $118.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,058,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 80,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,843,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 550,105 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

