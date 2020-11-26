AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.14.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. FMR LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 182.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,149 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $99,330,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $85,460,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $28,277,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $23,290,000. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

