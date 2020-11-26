Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Receives $40.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Air Lease by 34.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 52,944 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 95.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 55.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2,372.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 559,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

