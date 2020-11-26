Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE AGI opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

