Alembic Global Advisors Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $27.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target lifted by Alembic Global Advisors from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Olin from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of OLN opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,682.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth about $53,645,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 6,731.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,832 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth about $14,610,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth about $8,554,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 4,812.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 588,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 576,659 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

