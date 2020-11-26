Align Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Align Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALGN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Shares of ALGN opened at $473.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.17. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $507.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $148,017,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 425.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Align Technology by 139.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 88.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $51,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,662 shares of company stock valued at $70,079,524 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.