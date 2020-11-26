Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $530.00 at Robert W. Baird

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $530.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $473.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.17. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total value of $432,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,662 shares of company stock valued at $70,079,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,017,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Align Technology by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

