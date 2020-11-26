Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $27.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

