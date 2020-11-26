Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $24.00 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

