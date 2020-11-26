Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $24.00 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
About Allegro MicroSystems
