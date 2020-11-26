Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01).

ALNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.56. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 153,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 32.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

