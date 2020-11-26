Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s previous close.

ALLO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

ALLO opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.64. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $607,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 44,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,782,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,029 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

