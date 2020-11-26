Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

AOSL stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $632.59 million, a PE ratio of 413.67 and a beta of 2.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $982,421.00. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,364 shares of company stock worth $2,571,891. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.