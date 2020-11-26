Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.10 (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) (LON:AFM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AFM opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Thursday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc has a one year low of GBX 96.10 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 254 ($3.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $221.55 million and a P/E ratio of 39.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 215.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 197.17.

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) alerts:

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.