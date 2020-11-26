Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $34.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATUS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,605,391.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 80,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $2,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,016,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,906,355 shares of company stock worth $145,043,443. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Lucerne Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $101,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.96 and a beta of 0.94. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

