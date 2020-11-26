Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO) & China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Financial Analysis

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) and Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Distance Education and Ambow Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Distance Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambow Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

China Distance Education has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambow Education has a beta of -11.39, meaning that its stock price is 1,239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Distance Education and Ambow Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Distance Education $211.82 million 1.33 $21.25 million $0.63 13.39 Ambow Education $83.87 million 0.67 -$14.36 million N/A N/A

China Distance Education has higher revenue and earnings than Ambow Education.

Profitability

This table compares China Distance Education and Ambow Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Distance Education 9.09% 16.14% 4.98% Ambow Education -13.44% -38.82% -6.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of China Distance Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ambow Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of China Distance Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Distance Education beats Ambow Education on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the legal professional qualification examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, and accounting practical skills training courses for college students and working professionals. As of September 30, 2019, it operated 43 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. The company also operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. In addition, it provides business start-up training services to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting, tax, healthcare, and legal professional training services; courseware production and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, healthcare, engineering and construction, and legal courses through an app, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs. The CP&CE Programs segment operates tutoring centers that provide classroom instruction, small class, and one-on-one tutoring services for students to perform better in school and prepare for important tests, primarily high school and university entrance exams; and educational curriculum through its web-based applications. This segment also offers educational software products include eBoPo, which offers full subjects, online practice tests, and instructions for K-12 level students; career enhancement services and products focusing on improving educational opportunities for primary and advanced degree school students, and employment opportunities for university graduates; and outbound and in-house management trainings for corporate clients. In addition, this segment provides students with training for professional skills, such as case studies, job environment simulation, and technical skills; soft skills, including time management, presentation, leadership, and interview techniques; and intellectualized operational services to corporate clients, colleges, and universities. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 60 centers and schools comprising 3 K-12 schools, 25 tutoring centers, 26 training offices, 5 career enhancement centers, and 1 career enhancement college. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

