AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

AMCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Macquarie upgraded AMC Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.92.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $42.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 943.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 310,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 280,435 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at about $1,889,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.