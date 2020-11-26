American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) (CVE:MLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) (CVE:MLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 12779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.47, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

