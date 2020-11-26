American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $85.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.90. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

