Amit B. Shah Purchases 60,000 Shares of Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Stock

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) CFO Amit B. Shah bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.19 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00.

Shares of MATN stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

