Amit Yoran Sells 6,137 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $213,997.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,981 shares in the company, valued at $42,366,387.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Friday, November 13th, Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth $2,105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TENB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.