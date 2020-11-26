Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $135.95 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $140.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,281 shares of company stock worth $12,271,587 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.96.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

