Analysts Anticipate BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) to announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 4.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BVXV opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.63.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.