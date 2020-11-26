Analysts Anticipate McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McAfee.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCFE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. McAfee currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. McAfee has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

In other McAfee news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

