Analysts Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Post $0.74 EPS

Brokerages predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.85. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

NYSE:AJG opened at $116.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $118.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average of $102.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,773,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after acquiring an additional 288,536 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,313 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,836,000 after acquiring an additional 432,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

