Analysts Offer Predictions for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on J. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

J stock opened at $106.35 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 218,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

