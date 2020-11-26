Analysts Offer Predictions for Lufax Holding Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lufax in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lufax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

LU has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

LU opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Lufax has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

