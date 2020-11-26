Analysts Offer Predictions for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WINT) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05).

OTCMKTS WINT opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $107.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.32. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

