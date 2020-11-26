Analysts Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Price Target at $110.33

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $119.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $121.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Insiders have sold 30,718 shares of company stock worth $3,175,155 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in AMETEK by 425.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 71,143 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in AMETEK by 25.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $1,707,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

