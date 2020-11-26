Analysts Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) PT at $26.64

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

HPP stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 192.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.