Analysts Set ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) PT at $216.00

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICUI. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

ICU Medical stock opened at $184.92 on Monday. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $158.01 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total value of $2,267,455.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,316,362.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $56,014.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,976.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,777 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,470 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 702,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,467,000 after purchasing an additional 176,434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 369,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,992,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

