Analysts Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Price Target at $281.44

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.44.

Several research firms recently commented on LAD. Benchmark upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $301.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.61. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $310.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total value of $560,359.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total value of $93,367.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $31,328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $26,827,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $24,979,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

