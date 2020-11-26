Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Target Price at $59.75

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 839,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV opened at $68.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

