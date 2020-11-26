Analysts Set MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) PT at €151.79

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €163.86 ($192.77).

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTX shares. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

ETR MTX opened at €205.00 ($241.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.74. MTU Aero Engines AG has a twelve month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a twelve month high of €289.30 ($340.35). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €168.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €154.38.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

