Analysts Set SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) PT at $32.32

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.32.

SSRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 129.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 11.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SSR Mining by 23.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.