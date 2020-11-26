Analysts Set T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) PT at $3.15

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 37.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 205.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.07. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

